3M sues seller over fake N95 respirators

  • 3M (MMM -1%) says it has filed a lawsuit against a merchant who sold fake and defective respirators on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) falsely advertised under the 3M brand, in the company's latest attempt to help bring some order to the chaotic market for protective equipment.
  • 3M alleges the defendants charged prices for the fraudulent respirators that exceeded as much as 20x the company's N95 respirator list prices.
  • 3M says Amazon has blocked the accounts on its platform upon learning that the defendants misrepresented the products.
