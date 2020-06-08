Sundial +23% on outstanding debt restructuring
Jun. 08, 2020 3:20 PM ETSundial Growers Inc. (SNDL)SNDLBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Sundial Growers (SNDL +23.2%) manages restructuring of its outstanding debt, resulting in reduction in annual interest expense from $14.7M to 3.8M, while total annual debt service has fallen from $31.8M to $10.1M.
- Covenants related to Q1 of 2020 have been waived, and cash balance requirements have fallen to $2.5M until the end of the year.
- Principal repayments have been halted until September 30, and the company is now required to raise $10M by the first of December.
- $45M under its term debt facility has been eliminated altogether via the sale of Bridge Farm,
- Remaining $70M of this debt along with $3.2M in deferred interest has been converted to a secured second lien convertible note that has no interest and doesn’t mature until June 2022. The notes convert at a price of US$1.00 per share.
- 35M share purchase warrants were issued in connection with this restructuring, with half having a conversion price of $1.00 and half having a conversion price of $1.20.
- To further fund operations, the company also managed to raise $18M in senior unsecured subordinated convertible notes, with a maturity of June 2022.