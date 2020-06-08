Copper miners including Freeport McMoRan (FCX +3.2% ) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF +0.7% ) likely will outperform the broader market if positive trends continue for the metal in the current "fertile" environment, Jeffries analysts Timothy Ward and Chris LaFemina say.

"Many of the fast-moving signals that copper tends to key off are screaming higher," including the recent breakout of the Australian dollar, which is "highly correlated with copper prices and reflective of Chinese demand," Jefferies says.

Copper inventories in warehouses around the world have been trending lower for more than two years, the analysts also note.

Other potentially relevant tickers include BHP, RIO, SCCO, TECK, HBM, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTC:ANFGF

ETFs: COPX, JJCTF, CPER, JJC