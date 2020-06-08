Bright Mountain Media (OTCQB:BMTM) announces the acquisitions of CL Media Holdings d/b/a/ Wild Sky Media from Centre Lane Credit Partners Master Credit Fund II, L.P. in a secured term loan and stock transaction.

The transaction was completed on a debt-free and cash-free basis, free and clear of any liens and encumbrances for a total enterprise value of $15M, in addition to 2.5M shares of common stock of Bright Mountain Media.

In FY19, Wild Sky generated total gross revenues of ~$22.6M with gross margins over 50%. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Bright Mountain Media.