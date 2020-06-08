Sapiens closes $60M in non-convertible debenture

  • Sapiens International (SPNS +8.1%) completes the public offering of non-convertible series B debenture and the listing thereof on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange, of ~$60M bearing an annual interest rate of 3.37%.
  • The proceeds will be used to repay its existing short-term bank loan of $20M, as well as provide with additional working capital.
  • Following completion of the transaction, Sapiens will have $120M of available cash and $120M of non-convertible debenture spread over the next 5.5 years, with the payments scheduled for January 1st , 2021 through January 1st , 2026.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.