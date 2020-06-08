Sapiens closes $60M in non-convertible debenture
- Sapiens International (SPNS +8.1%) completes the public offering of non-convertible series B debenture and the listing thereof on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange, of ~$60M bearing an annual interest rate of 3.37%.
- The proceeds will be used to repay its existing short-term bank loan of $20M, as well as provide with additional working capital.
- Following completion of the transaction, Sapiens will have $120M of available cash and $120M of non-convertible debenture spread over the next 5.5 years, with the payments scheduled for January 1st , 2021 through January 1st , 2026.