Hummingbird Resources (OTCPK:HUMRF +2.9% ) to acquire Kouroussa gold project, in Guinea, from Cassidy Gold (OTC:CDXGF).

Kouroussa is a near-term development asset in the Siguiri basin and has a high-grade mineral resource of more than 1.1M tonnes of gold, grading at about 3 g/t.

Deal consideration of £10M comprises issue of more than 35.2M Hummingbird shares at 28.4p/, equal to 9.1% of Hummingbird's enlarged share capital.

Cassidy will also retain a 2% net smelter royalty on all gold sales by or on behalf of the company over and above the first 200,000 oz of its production and sales up to a maximum of 2.2M ounces of production and sales.

First gold production is targeted within two years, with production of about 100,000 oz/y and an all-in sustaining cost of about $800/oz over an initial five-year life-of-mine.