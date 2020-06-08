Unions representing workers at Italy's Ilva steel plant call a strike for tomorrow to protest at reported plans by ArcelorMittal (MT +3.2% ) for thousands of job cuts at the struggling facility.

The union call comes after Italy's Industry Minister accused the group of failing to respect the terms of a rescue agreement signed with the government in which ArcelorMittal agreed to suspend plans to walk away from the plant, which it acquired in 2018, in exchange for a significant injection of state funding.

Italian media reported over the weekend that a new industrial plan presented to the government late on Friday included 5,000 job cuts.