Asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 rare - WHO

In an about-face, the World Health Organization (WHO) now says the spread of COVID-19 by asymptomatic people can occur, but is rare. Earlier in the pandemic, health authorities and researchers believed that the spread of the disease was driven, in a significant way, by infected people who experienced little or no symptoms from the viral infection.

On April 1, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a report citing the "potential for presymptomatic transmission" as a reason backing social distancing.

The global health watchdog emphasizes that governments should focus on detecting and isolating infected people with symptoms.

Unsurprisingly, WHO says more research and data are needed to "truly answer" the asymptomatic transmission question.