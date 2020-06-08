Chesapeake Energy (CHK +179.9% ) shares nearly tripled today on heavy volume amid 22 trading halts for volatility, as oil names score broad gains on hopes for continued oil gains sparked by the OPEC+ supply deal and the return of many economies around the world following virus-related shutdowns.

After rallying 76% on Friday, the stock has soared nearly 5x in two days and more than 7x since closing at a record low $8.71 on May 14.

Chesapeake shares have climbed ~300% since April 15, when a 1-for-200 reverse stock split went into effect, but also have fallen 60% YTD.