According to its preliminary May numbers, Realogy Group (NYSE:RLGY) reports closed transactions volume fell 41% Y/Y and open transaction volume fell 14% Y/Y.

Still, "demand improved markedly during the month of May 2020, after also showing improvement in the second half of April 2020," the company said in a statement.

Specifically, combined open homesale transaction volume significantly improved during May 2020, with a decline of 6% Y/Y for approximately the second half of May 2020 compared to decline of 22% for approximately the first half of the month.

April closed transaction volume fell 21% and open transaction volume declined 44%.