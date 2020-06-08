Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) reports increases in active clients (+9% Y/Y) and net revenue per active client (+6%) in FQ3, despite a revenue drop of 9% for the quarter.

The retailer generated an adjusted EBITDA loss of $40.3M during the quarter vs. -$0.3M a year ago.

Stitch Fix ended the quarter with more assets than a year ago.

CEO update: "In a time period where the broader apparel and accessories market saw sales decline 80%, we delivered $372 million in net revenue and expect a return to positive growth in Q4. We believe our business model and balance sheet uniquely position us to thrive in retail’s next era, and we’re excited to demonstrate that in the quarters ahead."

Shares of SFIX are down 4.45% in AH trading.

