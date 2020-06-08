Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) to offer $1B of convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private offering; initial purchasers have an to purchase up to an additional $150M of notes.

The interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears.

Okta intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, and use the remainder of the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Contemporaneously with the pricing of the offering, Okta intends transactions with certain holders of its existing 0.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 to exchange a portion of the 2023 Notes for its Class A shares and cash in respect of accrued and unpaid interest