Sterling Construction (NASDAQ: STRL) subsidiary Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction was awarded three separate alternative delivery construction contracts by the Salt Lake City Corporation’s Department of Airports (SLCDA) totaling $97M as part of its terminal redevelopment program.

Commencing in September 2020, the project work would continue for three years thereby strengthening its existing significant backlog.

With SLCDA program planned for 10 years at a total cost of $4B, Sterling believes there would be additional opportunities at Salt Lake International in the upcoming years.