Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) slides 5.55% in AH trading after reporting same-store grocery sales were down 2.0% in FQ4 with an average margin of 30.4%. The company says it had significant momentum for the first half of the quarter inside the store, but slowing customer traffic related to COVID-19 contributed to overall volume declines.

For the quarter, the average fuel margin was $0.408 vs. $0.186 a year ago. Same-store gallons sold in the quarter decreased 14.7%.

Same-store prepared food/fountain sales were down 13.5% with an average margin of 60.0%.

Casey's gross margin rate for the quarter of 29.0% fell short of the consensus estimate of 30.9%.