Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) shares drop 4.6% after hours despite reporting Q1 EPS and revenue beats driven by the record subscription revenue, which was up 45% Y/Y.

Revenue breakdown: Subscription Services, $105.7M (consensus: $101.7M); Professional Services, $13.5M (consensus: $10M).

Operating cash flow was $15.4M with FCF of $22.4M.

For Q2, the company expects $118-119M in revenue (consensus: $117.3M) with $107-108M in subscription sales, operating income of $5-6.8M, and EPS of $0.06-0.08 (consensus: $0.04).

For FY21, Coupa sees $489-491M in revenue (consensus: $489.23M), $28-30M in operating income, and $0.36-0.38 EPS (consensus: $0.33).

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.