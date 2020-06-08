Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) collects 60.3% of total May base rent, common area maintenance charges, and real estate taxes and 68.7% of April's.

Received 339 rent relief requests from its tenants out of ~900 tenants in its consolidated portofolio.

Plans to work with tenants on case-by-base basis on lease modification terms; not all requests for rent relief will result in lease modification.

Completes 50 rent relief agreements with tenants.

Increased its provision for uncollectable tenant accounts receivable by $1.5M in the quarter ended April 30, 2020, primarily as a result of the uncertainty regarding the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Has $33.9M of cash and cash equivalents currently on its balance sheet.

