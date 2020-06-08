Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) craters after announcing that a Phase 3 clinical trial, DESTINY PWS, evaluating once-daily Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR) tablets in Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) patients failed to achieve the primary endpoint.

DCCR did not sufficiently separate from placebo as measured by the change from baseline in hyperphagia (abnormally strong desire to eat) score to week 13. Specifically, the mean change in the DCCR arm was -5.94 versus -4.27 in the control arm (p=0.1983).

In a subgroup (n=61) of patients with more severe hyperphagia, the separation from placebo was statistically significant (-9.67 vs. -4.26; p=0.0124).

Statistically significant treatment effects were observed in two secondary endpoints: improvement in an investigator-assessed scale called CGI-I and reduction in body fat mass measured by DXA scan.

On the safety front, treatment-emergent adverse events occurred in 83.3% (n=70/84) of DCCR patients compared to 73.8% (n=31/42) in the control group. The most common were hypertrichosis (excessive hair growth abnormal for age, sex and race) (35.7% vs. 14.3%), peripheral edema (20.2% vs. 9.5%), blood glucose increase (6.0% vs. 4.8%), hyperglycemia (11.9% vs. 0%) and pyrexia (elevated body temperature) (6% vs. 0%).

115 participants who completed the trial are enrolled in an open-label extension study.

PWS is an inherited disorder characterized by behavioral problems, intellectual disability, short stature and obesity resulting from insatiable hunger.