S&P wipes out loss for the year as stocks keep climbing

Stocks rallied to the highest levels since late February, with the S&P 500 erasing its loss for the year and the Nasdaq Composite adding to its all-time high, riding optimism from Friday' surprise jobs report and New York City entering the first phase of reopening from lockdown restrictions.

Dow +1.7% , S&P 500 +1.2% , Nasdaq +1.1 %.

The Fed loosened its Main Street Lending Program to allow more small and medium-sized businesses to be able to receive support, a signal it is not deviating away from the easy money playbook anytime soon.

The Fed's Wednesday meeting also is in focus as traders expect further reassurance on economic stimulus from Chairman Powell.

Meanwhile, dollar weakness continues to bolster momentum in equities, falling for an eighth straight day and now at the level before the coronavirus crisis sparked a rush to haven assets.

Energy stocks ( +4.5% ) outperformed despite the WTI crude settling -3.4% to $38.19/bbl after Saudi Arabia said it would not extend its voluntary extra production cuts beyond June.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield stayed flat at 0.90%.