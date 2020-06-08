Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) says global same-restaurant sales improved each week throughout the fiscal month of May after being impacted by the previously disclosed disruption in beef supply at the beginning of the month. Global same-restaurant sales for the last week of May turned positive in the low single digit range. Breakfast in the U.S. continued to perform very strongly in May at approximately 8% of U.S. systemwide sales.

For the month, global same-restaurant sales were down 3.3%, consisting of a 1.9% drop in the U.S. and 15.7% decline at international outlets.

As of May 31, Wendy's was operating 99% of its restaurants in the U.S. and 81% internationally.

Shares of Wendy's are flat in AH trading.

