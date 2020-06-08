Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) starts a public offering of 8M shares of common stock on a forward basis.

Enters forward sale agreement with JPMorgan for 8M shares.

Underwriters expect to be granted greenshoe option for up to an additional 1.2M shares.

SRC falls 3.6% in after-hours trading.

SRC expects to physically settle the forward sale agreement in full and any additional forward sale agreement on one or more dates no later than 18 months from the prospectus date.

Intends to contribute any cash proceeds that it receives upon settlement of the forward sale agreement and any additional forward sale agreement to its operating partnership; in turn, the operating partnership intends to use proceeds to fund potential property acquisitions and for general corporate purposes, which may include repaying or repurchasing debt, working capital, and capex expenditures.