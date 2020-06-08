Macy's (NYSE:M) jumps after closing on ~$4.5B of new financing, including its previously announced $1.3B of 8.375% senior secured notes and a new $3.15B asset-based credit agreement.

The company says it also amended and substantially reduced the credit commitments of its existing $1.5B unsecured credit agreement.

The new refinancing will help Macy's pay off other outstanding borrowings under the existing $1.5B unsecured credit agreement.

Following the financial moves, Macy's expects to have sufficient liquidity, including funding operations and the purchase of new inventory for upcoming merchandising seasons, resolving its accrued payables in FY20-FY21.

M +8.80% after hours to $10.39

Source: Press Release