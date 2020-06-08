Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy that could hand control of the company to its senior lenders, Bloomberg reports.

The company reportedly is negotiating a restructuring support agreement that could see holders of its FILO term loan take a majority of the equity in bankruptcy, although the terms of the agreement could change.

Chesapeake, which owes ~$9B, is debating whether to skip interest payments due on June 15 and invoke a grace period while it talks with creditors, according to the report.