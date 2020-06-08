Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) +5.5% after-hours after raising its FY 2020 forecast for adjusted EPS to $5.65-$5.85 from previous guidance of $4.95-$5.15 and above $5.40 analyst consensus estimate.

Scotts also sees full-year sales increasing 16%-18% vs. its prior outlook for 6%-8% growth, equating to revenue of $3.66B-$3.72B vs. $3.44B consensus.

The company says the higher guidance is due mainly to stronger growth in the U.S. Consumer segment, where it now expects growth of 9%-11% compared with its previous range of 1%-3%.

Scotts says Hawthorne sales also continue to exceed expectations, as the company now expects sales growth of 45%-50% for the full year vs. a recent increase in guidance of 30%-35%.