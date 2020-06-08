Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) -3.4% AH on announcement of concurrent offerings of $1B of shares and $1B of Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares

Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional $150M of shares and $150M of mandatorily convertible preferred shares.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Unless earlier converted, each mandatory convertible preferred share will automatically convert into a variable number of shares in June 2023.

Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are acting as joint lead book-running managers; Barclays, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities and J.P. Morgan are also acting as book-running managers