Morgan Stanley equity strategist makes case for V-shaped recovery

Morgan Stanley Chief U.S. Equity Strategist and Chief Investment Officer Mike Wilson considers "V-shaped recovery is in fact looking more likely" when looking at "equity market internals" such as cyclical stocks trading relative to defensive ones.

"Equity market internals did a better job than the bond market in calling the top of the economic cycle" in 2018, he said in "Thoughts on the Market" podcast.

"If interest rates quickly catch up to cyclical stocks it may be a temporary negative for equity indices as valuations come under pressure," Wilson said. "Such a re-rating would likely be most damaging to bond proxies like utilities and consumer staples and the most expensive growth stocks that make up a large percentage of the index."

But he sees this only as temporary. "After a period of adjustment, a move higher in rates should ultimately be interpreted as another sign of better growth to come."

He describes any decline as a "bump in the road of this new bull market and an opportunity to add risk, especially in the more economically sensitive areas that have been leading."