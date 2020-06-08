O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) says volume trends have gradually improved in recent weeks after shipments during the quarter were consistently lower through mid-May.

"The actions we have taken under our turnaround initiatives have enabled high operating efficiency levels across most of our manufacturing footprint and helped accelerate cost reduction," the company says. "As a result, we have delivered positive segment operating results for the quarter through May and cash flows remained comparable to the prior year."

O-I says it continues to expect FY 2020 volumes will decline by 5%-10% compared to the prior year.