Sandfire Resources's (OTC:SFRRF) Black Butte copper project under development in Montana, is facing a lawsuit filed over concerns relating to the mine’s potential impact on the Smith river.

The Black Butte project on April 9 received a positive record of decision, allowing Sandfire America subsidiary Tintina Montana to develop and mine the Johnny Lee deposit.

Sandfire America said that it was finalizing a construction contract for the start of surface earthworks, scheduled to commence this summer after the company secures the Phase I bond amount.

The Johnny Lee deposit represents one of the highest copper grade undeveloped projects in the world with a measured and indicated undiluted resource of 10.9M tonnes at 2.9% copper, including a Lower Copper Zone with a copper grade of 6.8%.