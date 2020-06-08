General Electric (NYSE:GE) says it reopened parts of existing debt offerings for the company and GE Capital for total proceeds of $3B in an effort to enhance and extend its liquidity.

GE says the proceeds will be used to reduce shorter duration debt, including repaying a portion of its inter-company debt obligations to GE Capital and reducing GE Capital's outstanding debt.

The company says GE Company priced $1.5B aggregate principal amount of 4.35% notes due 2050 in a public offering at 100.176%, and GE Capital priced $1.5B aggregate principal amount of 4.4% notes due 2030 in a private offering at 105.074%.