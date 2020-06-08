Boeing (NYSE:BA) soared another 12% today to $230.50 for its sixth straight winning session, riding a wave of investor optimism on the reopening of the U.S. economy and a revival in air travel.

The stock rallied 11% on Friday and has skyrocketed 58% so far this month, helping spark a rally in the Dow Jones average that has added 580 points to the Dow's total gain of 2,189 points so far this month, making it the biggest contributor to the index during the period.

Boeing gathered some analyst love over the weekend, as Goldman Sachs raised its stock price target to $238 from $209, saying delivery deferrals and cancellations among major airlines amount to 17% of deliveries in 2020 and 2020 - better than the market is anticipating - and Seaport Global issued a Buy recommendation and $277 price target, believing "the worst is now being priced in" absent another coronavirus outbreak.

Boeing is still down 29% YTD after losing more than two-thirds of its value from February to March as air traffic collapsed and lockdown measures roiled the global economy.