Alcoa (NYSE:AA) expects aluminum demand to pick up in this year's H2 as China's economy rallies following the coronavirus downturn, although overcapacity will continue to pose challenges to the industry, CFO William Oplinger says.

China is "leading the way in a V-shaped recovery" as some sectors including industrial production, vehicle production, food and drink sales, and commercial starts are reporting higher growth than in 2019, Oplinger said today at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit.

The CFO said the rest of the world's aluminum industry recovery is lagging slightly behind China, but orders for H2 represent a positive sign for near-term aluminum demand.

The company is seeing orders in slab and foundry markets bouncing back with auto restarts.

Also, Oplinger said no final determination has been made regarding Alcoa's San Ciprian smelter in Spain, but the company continues to meet with labor representatives to discuss the future of the operations.