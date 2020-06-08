Southern Co.'s (SO +3.1% ) Vogtle nuclear expansion project in Georgia is "highly unlikely" to meet state deadlines and probably faces further budget overruns, a VP of engineering for the Vogtle Monitoring Group said in filed testimony.

The company is no longer on pace to complete the two reactors by the November 2021 and November 2022 deadlines approved by the Georgia Public Service Commission, and the project's cost likely will exceed its current $17.1B target, the monitoring group said.

The monitor's analysis was completed in mid-March and does not take into account the impact of the coronavirus, before Southern and its partners cut the workforce by 20% in April after dozens of employees fell ill.

The Vogtle expansion, which began in 2009, already has doubled in price and is running more than five years behind schedule.