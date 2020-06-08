Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) +4.8% after-hours, saying it plans to ask the Food and Drug Administration to allow expanded use of its Oxbryta sickle cell treatment in children aged 4-11 years, expanding on an earlier approval for patients 12 and over.

The company says it recently met with the FDA and plans to submit a formal application for expanded approval next year.

"We've got a significant amount of data that really reinforces that the drug has a very similar profile for both safety and efficacy in this age group," CEO Ted Love tells Reuters.

Global Blood's Oxbryta (voxelotor) is the only therapy that directly inhibits hemoglobin polymerization, the root cause of the sickling and destruction of red blood cells in sickle cell disease.