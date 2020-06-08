New industry guidance in California allows for movie theaters in the state to start reopening as soon as this weekend with strict measures.

The industry is expecting the official OK from Gov. Gavin Newsom later this week.

But theaters will need to limit capacity to 25% of 100 people per auditorium (whichever is fewer) at first, a rule expected to relax after two weeks. And that would provide a little ramp-up time before the planned arrival of the first big post-pandemic blockbuster, Tenet from Warner Bros. (NYSE:T) on July 17.

And that film would open a week before Disney's (NYSE:DIS) live-action Mulan.

Theaters have been closed since March 20.