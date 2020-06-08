Goldman Sachs forecasts a pullback in crude oil prices (CL1:COM) in the coming weeks, with OPEC's latest cut already more than priced in.

"Very poor refining margins and the recent sharp decline in U.S. crude bases now comfort us in our sequentially bearish outlook," Goldman analysts write, seeing Brent crude easing lower to $35/bbl.

The crack spread for refined products in the U.S. hovered at ~$9/bbl last week vs. $21/bbl at the same time last year, and margins for European diesel reached a record low $2.90/bbl last week.

Refinery margins are "very weak across the board across all regions... suggest[ing] that maybe demand isn't recovering as quickly as many had anticipated, or at least it's not keeping up with the move higher that we've seen in crude oil prices," says Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING.

China saw a massive rebound in crude imports in May with a record 11.3M bbl/day, up 13% from April, but Patterson believes the cause is not real consumption and simply opportunistic buying from Chinese refiners taking advantage of cheaper crude: "They've taken advantage of the lower prices we've seen in the last couple of months in order to stock up on oil."

