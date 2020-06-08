Federal officials have temporarily suspended the review process for a license for the proposed offshore Sea Port Oil Terminal in Texas proposed by Enterprise Products Partners (EPD +6.5% ) and joint venture partner Enbridge (ENB +1.7% ), Bloomberg reports.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Maritime Administration are said to have paused the review because they needed more information on the project.

The SPOT facility is planned to start service H2 2022 with a 30- mile pipeline connecting onshore tanks near Houston to a fixed platform off the coast able to load 2M bbl/day onto Very Large Crude Carriers.