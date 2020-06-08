Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) has priced its offering of $2.6B in senior debt.

The company is selling $500M in 1.25% senior notes due 2025, $500M of 1.8% senior notes due 2027, $1.1B of 2.15% senior notes due 2030, and $500M of 3% senior notes due 2050.

About $391M of net proceeds will go to fully repay amounts outstanding under its senior unsecured 364-day term loans. Part of the proceeds will fund redemption of all its outstanding €750M in 2.875% senior notes due 2024, and $1.1B in 5.875% senior notes due 2026.

The offering is expected to close June 22.