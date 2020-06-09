Governments across the globe have been aiding airlines amid a plunge in travel demand, and in some cases, like Germany's Lufthansa, they are taking direct equity stakes.

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCPK:CPCAY) is the latest to announce a recapitalization plan worth HK$39B ($5.03B) led by the Hong Kong government to help it weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the carrier, a plunge in passenger revenue to only 1% of the previous year’s levels meant the airline had been losing cash at a rate of HK$2.5B-HK$3B per month since February.