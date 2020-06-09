Futures pull back after S&P 500 milestone

Traders are reassessing the current state of the market after the S&P 500 wiped out all of its 2020 losses on Monday, in a historic rally that has shocked the Wall Street establishment.

It took just 53 sessions for the index to restore the nearly $10T in value was erased since an intraday low on March 23.

It may be warranted, especially after May's blowout jobs report, unprecedented stimulus and economy reopenings, but many are reviewing positions and looking for the next big catalyst.