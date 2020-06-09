Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) has priced 1.8M American Depositary Shares, each representing 100 of its ordinary shares, at $6.30/ADS, for gross proceeds of $11.34M.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 265K.

Expected closing date is June 11, 2020.

The company also intends to conduct a substantially concurrent Australian private placement of up to 120M ordinary shares to existing non-U.S. institutional and sophisticated investors at $6.30/ADS.

Proceeds will be used to continue development of the company’s Piedmont Lithium Project, including a definitive feasibility study, testwork, permitting, and ongoing land consolidation, and for general corporate purposes.