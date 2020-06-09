Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) will collaborate with Suzhou, China-based Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) on the discovery, development and commercialization of bispecific antibodies and multiple cell therapies for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors.

Under the terms of the partnership, Innovent will pay Roche an upfront fee, milestones and royalties on net sales in exchange for non-exclusive access to certain Roche technologies related to the discovery and development of 2:1 T-cell bispecific antibodies and a universal CAR-T platform.

Innovent will create, manufacture and commercialize the products, while Roche will have the option to in-license each product for development and commercialization ex-China. If it elects to exercise all of its options, it will pay Innovent $140M in option exercise payments, up to $1.96B in milestones if all are successfully developed and commercialized and double-digit-to-mid-teen royalties on sales of each product.