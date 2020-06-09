NanoViricides (NYSEMKT:NNVC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with respect to anti-viral treatments for coronavirus-derived human infections (the "Field") with privately held TheraCour Pharma, Inc.

The MoU specifically provides a limited, exclusive license to all research and development in the Field for further R&D purposes towards human clinical trials.

NanoViricides intends to retain an independent consultant for the evaluation of assets in order to develop the full license agreement.

Along with working on drug development to treat COVID-19 infection, the company had previously engaged in limited R&D for the treatment of MERS coronavirus during 2014.

The company has found that the broad-spectrum anti-coronavirus drug candidates that it is developing were several times more effective than favirpravir in cell culture assays against two different coronaviruses, namely hCoV-229E and hCoV-NL63.

NanoViricides has also found that these drug candidates showed strong effectiveness in an animal model of human coronavirus disease, potentially superior to remdesivir, although no firm conclusions to that effect can be drawn.