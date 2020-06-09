Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) reports retail same-store sales declined 17.6% in FQ1, reflecting more stringent underwriting standards, reductions in store hours, state mandated stay-at-home orders and lower sales of discretionary categories as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net sales by category: Furniture and mattress: $68.89M (-22%); Home appliance: $81.29M (+5.2%); Consumer electronics: $35.78M (-27.9%); Home office: $17.37M (+10.6%); Other: $3.88M (+12.9%); Repair service agreement commissions: $20.1M (-16.3%); Service revenues: $3.03M (-13.6%).

E-commerce sales increased over 700% to $5.4M.

Total credit applications increased 14.2% to 295,551 applications, driven by strength in online applications.

Credit revenue down 5.1% to $86.6M.

Retail gross margin rate slipped 380 bps to 36.2%.

SG&A expense rate up 350 bps to 33.9%.

Retail operating margin dropped 760 bps to 2.3%.

Retail store count +12 Y/Y to 137.

