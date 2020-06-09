Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) reports comparable sales fell 43% in FQ1 on a constant-currency basis, even with e-commerce sales up 43% during the quarter.

Comparable sales were down 44% in the Americas and 42% in Europe.

Gross margin fell to 55.6% of sales vs. 61.7% a year ago. The lower margin was largely due to sales deleverage on fixed costs resulting from the effects of COVID-19 on net sales, certain overhead costs not capitalized in the period resulting from certain manufacturing locations being closed or operating at reduced capacity during the first quarter due to COVID-19 and an increase in inventory reserves.

The company says May retail sales in China were up ~90% to start off FQ2.

Tiffany ended the quarter with more assets than a year ago.

CEO update: "While Q1 was very challenging with sales and earnings significantly impacted by COVID-19, the impact of which we expect to negatively affect our full-year sales and earnings relative to 2019, I am confident Tiffany's best days remain in front of us because there is evidence that the strategic decisions we took to focus on our Mainland China domestic business, global e-commerce, and new product innovation are paying off - even against the backdrop of a global pandemic. Let me expand, briefly, on each of these elements."

Shares of Tiffany are down 1.38% premarket to $120.50.

Previously: Tiffany EPS misses by $0.44, misses on revenue (June 9)