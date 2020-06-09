Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) says business conditions have improved in May compared to March and April.

New and used unit sales declined approximately 25% in May compared to last year and increased 60% sequentially from April to May 2020. Service and parts gross profit declined 39% in May when compared to the same period last year, but increased 28% sequentially from April to May 2020.

"Since the COVID-19 pandemic began impacting operations in the second half of March, we took actions to reduce costs and preserve our liquidity position. Based on these actions, I expect further improvements to our operating results in June and into the second half of the year as the economy continues to recover," notes CEO Roger Penske.

PAG +0.50% premarket to $44.51.

Source: Press Release