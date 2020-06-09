Opera News service of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) reports 28% increase to more than 200M monthly active users in May.

The growth is mainly driven by three important factors: the expansion of Opera News Hub beyond Nigeria to Kenya, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, South Africa and Egypt; the launch of Opera News Lite, a downsized version of the Opera News application that enables people with new ways to access the Opera News service; and Opera News became a critical information source during the coronavirus outbreak across both Africa and South Asia.