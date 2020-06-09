Macy's (NYSE:M) provides a preliminary look at FQ1 results and early update on FQ2 trends.

The department store operator says sales fell off 45% Y/Y to $3.017B vs. $3.04B consensus, and net income was -$652M vs. $136M a year ago. EPS of -$2.03 was reported vs. -$2.18 consensus.

Macy's boosted its cash position during the quarter.

CEO update: "Our strong digital business sales trend continued throughout May, and it is encouraging to see that as we reopen a store, the digital business in that geography continues to be strong. By June 1, we had approximately 450 stores reopened, with the majority opened in their full format. Our reopened stores are performing better than anticipated. Importantly, we are receiving positive feedback on the curbside pickup experience and our efforts to create a safe and welcoming shopping environment."