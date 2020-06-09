The first participant has been dosed in a Phase 3 cardiovascular outcomes trial (CVOT) comparing Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) tirzepatide, a dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist, to GLP-1 receptor agonist Trulicity (dulaglutide).

The study, SURPASS-CVOT, will enroll ~12,500 patients with type 2 diabetes and atheroscleotic cardiovascular disease from 30 countries.

The primary endpoint is the time to first occurrence of a major adverse cardiovascular event (MACE) up to month 54 (death from CV causes, heart attack or stroke).

The estimated completion date is October 2024.