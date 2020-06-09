Movado (NYSE:MOV) reports net sales decreased 52% on a constant currency basis in FQ1.

Adjusted gross margin rate down 310 bps to 50.8%.

Inventories fell 0.1% Y/Y to $177.83M.

The company announced that the North American furlough will continue until July 13, 2020, and the compensation reductions for its management, employees and board members will continue until July 1, 2020.

The company is refraining from providing FY2021 guidance due to the dynamic nature of the COVID-19 crisis and lack of visibility.

MOV -2.57% premarket.

