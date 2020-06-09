Wedbush Securities says it supports the inventory drawdown decision by Harley-Davidson (HOG +8.9% ) as the right call over the long term.

"While we believe that a worldwide pandemic and a new management team have given the company the cover to make some much-needed structural changes, the underlying secular challenges remain," updates analyst James Hardiman.

Hardiman says channel checks indicate that April unit sales fell 40% Y/Y and May sales were dwon in the low double-digits. "While all Harley-Davidson production had resumed by the end of May, the company has communicated an extremely conservative production/shipment schedule to its dealers," he warns.

Wedbush keeps a Neutral rating on HOG and 12-month price target of $27.00.