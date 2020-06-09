Mastercard (NYSE:MA) says switched volume continues to improve since the week ended May 7 due to the relaxation of social distancing measures in several markets and the impact of U.S. fiscal stimulus.

Switched volume transactions declined 7% in the week ended May 28 vs. a 12% decline for the week ended May 7 and the 20% drop for the full month of April.

"We have seen a greater improvement in card present growth rates in particular, including in discretionary categories such as clothing, gas, home improvement, restaurants and domestic travel. Card not present growth rates remain healthy," the company said.

Meanwhile, cross-border volume remains essentially unchanged from early May.

Cross-border volume fell 44% in the week ended May 28 vs. 43% in the week ended May 7 and 50% in the full month of April.